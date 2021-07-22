Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.09.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded down C$0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.96. 61,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$34.50 and a 1-year high of C$86.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.