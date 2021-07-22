Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 39,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Relx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.