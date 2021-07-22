Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.01 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.98 billion and $2.01 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00372407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,544,194,864 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

