Civitas (CIV) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $158,482.51 and $3.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022700 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003673 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,172,198 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.