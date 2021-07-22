NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.70. The company has a market capitalization of $376.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

