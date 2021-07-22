Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.83. 126,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,474. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

