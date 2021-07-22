Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $285,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,192.66. 6,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,253.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

