Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG):

7/22/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. "

6/17/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 123,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

