Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post sales of $211.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.27 million and the highest is $213.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $906.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $986.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

BSY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.13. 27,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $1,880,650.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,121,503 shares of company stock valued at $62,500,837 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

