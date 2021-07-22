Millennium Management LLC Has $93.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 302.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436,257 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $93,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 311,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

