ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $292,841.14 and approximately $50.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00617540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,729,445,721 coins and its circulating supply is 14,197,162,524 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

