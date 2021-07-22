Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
