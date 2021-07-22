Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of DRNA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 12,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,597. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,279 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

