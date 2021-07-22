Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $40.63 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,629,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.82. 327,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,383. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

