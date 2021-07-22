The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $325.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,201. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $346.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

