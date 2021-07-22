Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,212,340 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. COVA Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COVAU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of COVAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

