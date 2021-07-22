BitBall Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $877,664.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,286.77 or 1.00009953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00035468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009795 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

