Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $17.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.53 million and the highest is $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $74.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.39 million to $111.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 9,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

