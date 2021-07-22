Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 1,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

