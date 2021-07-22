Populous (PPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $85.90 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

