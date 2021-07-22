Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $526,093.01 and $284,345.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

