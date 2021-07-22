Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Premier Financial posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $992.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

