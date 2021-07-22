Hound Partners LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hound Partners LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,708 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $55,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.84.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

