ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 6,000,000 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,294,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000,000 shares during the period. SLM comprises about 5.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of SLM worth $472,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,248. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.