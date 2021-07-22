Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $811.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of PKI traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,408,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

