Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0017

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $225,426.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00267801 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.