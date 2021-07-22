SUN (SUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00106649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.74 or 0.99814453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

