Polychain Monsters Price Up 22.1% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00015661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00860504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,645,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,260,488 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

