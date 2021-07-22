The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,594. The company has a market cap of $316.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.