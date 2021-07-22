RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $13.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,180.34. 3,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,783. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

