Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $137.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $573.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,667. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. 13,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

