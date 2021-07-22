Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CGC. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

CGC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 149,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,961. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

