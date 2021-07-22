The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 298,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

