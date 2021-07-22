Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 3.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Anthem worth $179,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Anthem by 536.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Anthem by 261.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,628 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,170,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.00. 28,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

