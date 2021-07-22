Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Invests $242,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $381.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

