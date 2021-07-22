Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lessened its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 215.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,940,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 1,326,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,779,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,240,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 52.5% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 344,440 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSA remained flat at $$7.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 180,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSA shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Acquisition Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

