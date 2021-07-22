899,895 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 899,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.76% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,407. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.