Corvex Management LP Has $168.28 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,162 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 8.3% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $168,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

