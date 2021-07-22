Homrich & Berg Purchases 5,005 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $48,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $327.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.86. The stock has a market cap of $348.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

