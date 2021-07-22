The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.62. 266,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,303 shares of company stock worth $10,213,630. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

