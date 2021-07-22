Analyzing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rafael and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 182.37 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.88 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rafael and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

