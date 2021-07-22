Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 382,675 shares.The stock last traded at $33.56 and had previously closed at $33.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

