Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.75. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BXS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 24,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,544. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

