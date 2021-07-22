Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.500-$19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.63 billion.Biogen also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $455.00 to $453.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.67.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

