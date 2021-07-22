Ionic Capital Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 171,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $16,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $16,214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $10,036,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $9,950,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $8,458,000.

OTCMKTS GLBLU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,279. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

