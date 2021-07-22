24,475 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 62,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,319. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

