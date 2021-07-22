NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. 609,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,244,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

