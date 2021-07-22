Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFEU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,289. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

