Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Sun Country Airlines accounts for 1.0% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,979. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

