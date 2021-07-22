Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.90. Banner reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

BANR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Banner by 1,661.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Banner by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

